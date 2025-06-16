Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Charlie Cresswell in recent days

Reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell has admitted that he would like to return to England to play in the Premier League one day, but has suggested that he is in “no rush” to do so.

The centre-back left Leeds United to join French outfit Toulouse last summer, and has impressed during his time on the continent, racking up 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of transfer chiefs at the Stadium of Light, with an update from Jeunes Footeux claiming that he has been identified as an “ideal target” for the Black Cats ahead of their long-awaited return to the top flight next term.

But in an in-depth interview with Sky Sports earlier this year, Cresswell hinted that while he is keen to test his mettle in the Premier League at some point in his career, he is also very content with his current situation.

What has reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell said about playing for Toulouse?

When asked how he was finding his time in France, the defender said: “It's been an incredible experience. I've loved every minute of it so far. It's been a challenge, but it's one that I feel like I'm embracing. Last season, obviously, I didn't play much [for Leeds] so I had a lot of thinking time. I think they had a clear vision and a clear project and a plan for me, which excited me and I wanted to be part of it.”

Cresswell was also asked whether he felt he has improved since leaving Elland Road, to which he responded: “Yeah, without a doubt, technically and tactically. I feel a lot more comfortable out there because it's a different type of football. In England, it's very intense and physical. I feel like here, they have more focus on the tactics and the technical side of things. So you have to be more composed on the ball and figure out patterns of play. It's good for my football brain.”

When quizzed on his desire to return to England one day, he added: “Yeah, but there's no rush for me. I'm enjoying where I am right now. I'm loving just playing every minute. I don't take that for granted. We're sat in 10th with Europe in our eyeline. It's exciting. I've still got lots of improvement to do. But yeah, we'll see where that takes me.”

Addressing his continuing love for boyhood club Leeds, he said: “Leeds is obviously a massive part of my life. I was there 10 years. I've still got a little brother there who's trying to break through.So obviously, I'm a fan. I still watch the games and the results come in. I don't think that'll ever change. Leeds gave me a start in my career and I don't think I'll ever lose that connection.”

