The two newly-promoted sides have been linked with the experienced Celtic centre-back as interest grows

Leeds United have reportedly joined Sunderland in the race to sign Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with both newly-promoted sides weighing up a summer swoop for the experienced USA international.

That’s according to Herald Scotland, who report that Sunderland are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the 27-year-old centre-back ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Leeds, meanwhile, are understood to be exploring multiple defensive options as manager Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his back line following promotion from the Championship.

Carter-Vickers has become a key figure at Celtic since initially joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. After impressing during that season, he made the move permanent in 2022 for a reported fee of £6-8million. Since then, he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Scottish champions, winning several domestic honours and establishing himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the Scottish Premiership. His performances in Glasgow have attracted regular attention from English clubs, and with the summer transfer window now officially open, speculation around a return south of the border is intensifying.

Sunderland’s interest comes as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Régis Le Bris aiming to blend youthful talent with experienced top-flight know-how. Carter-Vickers, who played for the USA at the 2022 World Cup and boasts close to 300 professional games, would fit that brief, though he has never played in the Premier League.

The defender began his professional career at Tottenham, making a handful of senior appearances before embarking on a series of loan spells in the EFL. Between 2017 and 2021, he featured for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth. He joined Celtic permanently in 2022 after a highly successful loan spell and has since become a mainstay in their back four.

For Leeds, the pursuit of Carter-Vickers runs parallel to their interest in Udinese’s Jaka Bijol. Talks are said to be ongoing with the Slovenian international, but the Whites are keeping alternative targets on their radar in case that deal stalls.

Carter-Vickers still has several years remaining on the contract he signed with Celtic in January 2024, which runs until the summer of 2029. However, the Scottish champions may consider offers this summer if the right fee is proposed, particularly if the player expresses a desire to return to English football.

Both Sunderland and Leeds are expected to be active in the transfer market over the coming weeks, and Carter-Vickers is a name that could gather momentum as pre-season approaches. His Premier League ambitions and track record in England make him a logical candidate for both clubs, though any deal is likely to depend on Celtic’s valuation and the player’s willingness to move.