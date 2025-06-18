Sunderland face a crucial run of home games and derby drama that may shape their Premier League survival hopes

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Sunderland prepare for their long-awaited return to the Premier League, Régis Le Bris and his side know they must hit the ground running if they are to retain their top-flight status. The fixture list has thrown up a number of critical matches, but six in particular could prove decisive in the Black Cats' bid to stay up.

1. West Ham United (H) – August 16

The opening weekend clash at the Stadium of Light sees Sunderland host West Ham United. Victory here could inject a surge of confidence into both players and supporters, setting the tone for the season. It has the potential to channel the memory of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Tottenham under Roy Keane in 2007 – a result that kickstarted their Premier League campaign in style. A win over West Ham would be a similar statement of intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Brentford (H) – August 30

Two home games in the opening month could offer a strong platform. Brentford are expected to undergo significant transition following the departure of long-serving manager Thomas Frank and the potential sale of key players. With the Bees in flux, this could be a major opportunity for Sunderland to pick up another early three points against a vulnerable opponent.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

3. Newcastle United (H) – December 13

The Tyne-Wear derby returns to the Premier League for the first time in nine years, and Sunderland’s home tie against Newcastle could be the emotional and psychological jolt the squad needs during a brutal December run. Coming just days before games against Brighton, Leeds and Manchester City, a strong performance – and potentially a result – could galvanise the team and lift the city.

4. Leeds United (H) – December 27

Sandwiched between tough fixtures against Brighton and Manchester City, this home game against fellow promoted side Leeds could be critical. With both clubs likely to be battling in similar territory on the table, it’s the kind of six-pointer that can define a survival push. Win here, and Sunderland could head into 2026 with momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Burnley (H) – January 31

As the second half of the season begins, this home tie with Burnley will be seen as one of Sunderland’s best chances to collect points. The Clarets are newly promoted and, like Sunderland, face an uphill task to remain in the division. A win here would be significant, particularly if results in the Christmas period have kept Sunderland close to the dotted line.

6. Newcastle United (A) – March 21

The away fixture at St James’ Park will be one of the most high-profile games of the season. If Sunderland are still within touching distance of survival, any points taken here could be priceless. Though Newcastle's deep squad and Champions League experience make it a daunting task, a spirited performance could carry major symbolic and practical weight.

Final thoughts...

Survival in the Premier League will be an immense challenge, and Sunderland will likely need to take points off direct rivals while maximising their home advantage at the Stadium of Light. Every fixture matters at this level – but making a strong start could prove pivotal in laying the foundations for top-flight safety.