The latest news from across the Championship.

Leeds United are reportedly set to lose out to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in the race for one of their key summer transfer targets.

The Whites are heading into the summer looking to move on from the disappointment of missing out on an immediate return to the top flight after an Adam Armstrong goal condemned Daniel Farke’s side to a 1-0 defeat in last season’s Championship play-off final. Leeds will remain one of the favourites for promotion when the new campaign gets underway in August but that tag could prove misguided if clubs follow up their interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto.

As well as attempting to hold on to their key players, Leeds are said to be keen to complete a move for West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, who is set to become a free agent next week after failing to agree a new contract with the Hammers. The versatile full-back came through the famed academy system at West Ham and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club, as well as earning ten caps with England Under-21s.

However, with his Hammers exit now all but sealed, Johnson is reportedly set to snub reported interest Leeds and Rangers after talks with Ipswich were said to be at an advanced stage. The news will come as a further blow for Leeds, who are also set to miss out on Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist after he edged closer to a season-long loan deal with Serie A newcomers Como. The Blues academy graduate also had interest from the likes of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks but is now set to make the move to Italy over the coming weeks.

Boro complete Newcastle United swoop

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has boosted his backroom staff with the addition of his brother Graeme.

The former West Ham United academy player will step into a first-team coach role following the departure of Aaron Danks to German giants Bayern Munich last week. That move saw Boro quickly approach their North East neighbours with a view to talking to Carrick and the move was quickly wrapped up once permission was given.

Steve Harper, Magpies Academy Director, told the club website: "I would like to thank Graeme for his excellent work in developing our young players both on and off the pitch. Whenever a player of staff member moves on to first team opportunities, whether it's here or elsewhere, we can all be very proud of them. Middlesbrough are getting a great guy, a very good coach and we all wish him every success with his new role. The search for a new Under-18s lead coach has already begun."