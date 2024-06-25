Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SAFC legend Gary Bennett was one of around 200 visitors at the Beacon of Light on Saturday (June 22) as the city embraced multiculturalism and the anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush generation.

On June 22, 1948, HMT Windrush arrived in the port of Tilbury with hundreds of people from the British colonial islands of the Caribbean who had answered the UK Government’s call to help rebuild the country in the post-war years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFC legend Gary Bennett with players and coaches from Windrush-Sunderland Football Club. | African Caribbean Community Association North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The years which followed saw nearly half-a-million people emigrate from the Caribbean to our shores, including Gary’s own parents.

Introduced in 2018, Windrush Day celebrates and recognises the positive socio-economic and cultural impact both these people and subsequent generations have had on our country and cities.

As part of the national celebrations, people were able to enjoy an afternoon of Afro-Caribbean food, music and dance, and a fashion display in keeping with the style of garments which would have been worn by the Windrush arrivals.

Gary Bennett and other visitors enjoying the Afro-Caribbean cuisine and music . | African Caribbean Community Association North East

The event was organised by Sunderland based African Caribbean Community Association North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Lucky Pemu, who moved to Sunderland from Nigeria 20 years ago, said: “The event went very well and everyone had a great day.

“We had about 200 people attend the event and everyone enjoyed the food and fashion.

“These type of city wide events are really important to show Afro-Caribbean culture here in Sunderland and promote understanding and community cohesion.”

Some of the delicious Afro-Caribbean dishes. | African Caribbean Community Association North East

The event also saw youngsters from the Association’s new junior football team, Windrush-Sunderland Football Club, showcase their skills in a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was set-up in partnership with SAFC and the club’s former skipper Gary Bennett was at the event with other members of Show Racism the Red Card.

Sunderland mayor Councillor Allison Chisnall shows her support for the Show Racism the Read Card initiative. | African Caribbean Community Association North East

Lucky said: “Gary was there as a mentor for the team. Show Racism the Read Card is such an important initiative as racism is something which needs to be kicked out of the game.

“Hopefully this team will see the development of a new generation of Afro-Caribbean footballers.”

Whilst Windrush Day was attended by members of the city’s Afro-Caribbean community there was also “many people from different ethnic backgrounds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucky said: “My wife came to Sunderland as a nurse from Nigeria and we’ve had our children here in the city.

“The Afro-Caribbean community makes up a significant proportion of the population of many of Sunderland’s biggest institutions; the football club, hospital and university.

“It’s important to celebrate multiculturalism and diversity and these events promote communication and community cohesion.

“It’s the Windrush generation which provided the platform for us to articulate this view.”