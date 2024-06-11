Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SAFC has teamed-up with the African Caribbean Community Association North East, which is based in Sunderland, to help launch a new junior football team named Windrush-Sunderland Football Club.

The team is named after the arrival of HMT Windrush in 1948 into the port of Tilbury with hundreds of people from the British colonial islands of the Caribbean onboard who’d answered the UK Government’s call to help rebuild the country in the post-war years.

Jobe Bellingham with youngsters from the African Caribbean Community Association and SAFC Academy. | SAFC/African Caribbean Community Association

The relationship first developed back in October (2023) when youngsters at the Academy of Light were studying about the Windrush, including hearing from Black Cats legend Gary Bennett whose own parents travelled to the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

As SAFC head of education Don Peattie explained: “We first got involved with the Association as part of the Premier League’s annual Academy under 12s Christmas Truce project. The project had a focus on Windrush as celebrations had just taken place around the 75th anniversary.

“Our project centred around Walter Tull, who was a professional footballer and the first black serving officer during WW1.

“He was also of Caribbean heritage, with his family originating from Barbados. Our boys decided to create some t-shirt designs around Walter Tull, celebrating his life and journey.

“The intention was to try and raise some money so that the Association could set up their own local football team.

“Our first team wore one of the t-shirt designs in the warmup prior to their game against Norwich at the Stadium of Light and the shirts were auctioned off to raise money.

“All the monies that were raised were presented to the Association to help them with their ambition of setting up a team hoping to enter the Russell Foster Youth League.”

Children from the Association’s families were also invited to the Academy of Light where they took part in a game with the SAFC juniors before enjoying a post-match celebration of Afro-Caribbean food and a visit from some of the Black Cats players.

Dan Neil and Aji Alese enjoying Afro-Caribbean food with youngsters at a previous event at the Academy of Light. | SAFC/African Caribbean Community Association.

The club have also now presented the Association with a set of strips as the dream of setting up their own junior team is about to come to fruition.

Association director Lucky Pemu said: “The team is already training weekly every Saturday to play against other local teams and will go on to register in the Russell Foster league for this coming season (2024) and future seasons as a lasting legacy of the Windrush arrival.

“It will also allow the children to develop their football skills as the next generation of young footballers to pursue their aspirations.

“The partnership began last year when the club got in touch and came down to our sports centre and asked how they could be part of the Windrush 75 (75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Windrush) celebrations.

“The club has been very supportive ever since and this just shows how football can bring together people from all different ethnic backgrounds.”

Youngsters in training for the new Windrush-Sunderland Football Club team. | Caribbean Community Association North East.

Commenting on the partnership Don added: “We are delighted that we were able to help the African Caribbean Community Association and have been impressed with some of the training sessions they have held to date and the enthusiasm that our partnership has generated amongst its members with not only young boys keen to participate but also number of girls also.

“It is so important that we all recognise and embrace multiculturalism and celebrate the contribution that a range of diverse groups have made to our society, not only locally but also nationally.

“We are proud to promote diversity and inclusivity here at Sunderland AFC.”

