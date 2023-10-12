Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SAFC legend Gary Bennett has been working with the club’s under 12s team speaking to them about his own Afro-Caribbean heritage, the Windrush generation and the importance of embracing a multicultural society.

As part of the Premier League Academies project, youngsters at the Academy of Light have been studying the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first boat - HMT Empire Windrush - arriving on our shores from the Caribbean.

Those on board were answering a plea from the UK Government to help the nation get back on its feet after the Second World War.

Gary’s parents travelled from Jamaica to Manchester as part of the Windrush generation and after receiving an MBE from King Charles for his work in helping to eradicate racism, the Black Cats legend was only too pleased to pass on his experiences to the youngsters.

Gary, who signed for the club from Cardiff City in 1984, spoke to the children about his own playing career and the challenges faced by black players at that time.

He was only the second black player to play for the club and in the 1990 play off final he became the first black captain of a league club to lead a team out at Wembley.

Gary also spoke to the captivated youngsters about his own Afro-Caribbean heritage and the journey his parents made as part of the Windrush.

Gary Bennett with the U12s SAFC team at the Academy of Light.

With the budding footballers keen to ask questions, discussions quickly moved on to talk about different types of discrimination and the difference between asylum seekers and refugees.

Gary, who’s fifth in the list of the club’s all time record appearance holders, said: “I always like to pass on my knowledge and experiences to the kids and it was enjoyable to come and speak with them and help them in whatever way I can.

“You could see from the reaction of the kids how keen they were to get involved in a discussion about so many different issues.

“My parents came to the UK from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation and it’s an important part of our history for them to learn about.

“It’s also important for them to learn about multiculturalism and how it shapes our country. We now have people from so many different cultural backgrounds. You only have to look at all the different types of food we can get from all over the world.”

Gary Bennett chatted with the youngsters about a range of topics, including the Windrush generation his parents were part of.

Despite Gary retiring long before any of the U12s team were born, his visit certainly proved to be a hit with the academy youngsters.

Midfielder Milo Davies said: “I really enjoyed hearing Gary speak and meeting him was very inspirational.

“It’s important to learn about different cultures from different parts of the world.”

Striker Junior Suwaneh, 12, said: “It was good to meet Gary and interesting to hear what it felt like to be a professional footballer at that time.”

Teammate Liam Shepherd-Garrido, 12, added: “It was really inspirational to hear Gary’s story. Hopefully I can play as many games for Sunderland one day as Gary did.”

Captivated youngsters listen to the Black Cats legend.

As part of the project, the academy players also enjoyed a session with Windrush expert and SAFC season ticket holder, Bill Hern.

He said: “A lot of racism is down to ignorance and so it’s really important to educate children about topics such as the Windrush and the role it played in the evolution of our country.

“The Windrush is also a good vehicle to learn about lots of subjects such as geography and genealogy.”

As part of the project the youngsters will also be playing in a football match with a team from the African-Caribbean Community Association based on Hylton Road, while female players will also be taking part in a coaching session with the Black Cats’ women’s team.

All those involved are also going to enjoy a lunch of traditional Caribbean food.

As part of the project, leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11, the youngsters will also be learning about the life of Walter Tull, who played for Spurs and Northampton before signing up for the war effort in 1914.

He became the nation's first black military officer before sadly losing his life in the second Battle of the Somme.

Bill said: “He actually made his debut for Spurs against Sunderland at Roker Park and later that season he played at Bristol City where he suffered abuse.

“Spurs were embarrassed by the situation and so took him out of the team. He was basically dropped for being racially abused.”

The work the youngsters produce on the project will be assessed by the Premier League with three places up for grabs for the prestigious Christmas Truce Tournament taking place in Ypres in December involving some of England and Europe’s biggest clubs.

Head of Education at the Academy of Light, Don Peattie, said: “The Windrush is a massive part of our history and there's a big push for it to become part of the National Curriculum and so it's really important youngsters learn about it.

“Football is now very much a multicultural game and it’s important the boys learn about different cultures and how our society has been shaped.