Sunderland are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the Championship with majority owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus boasting a large personal fortune.

The Black Cats finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship last season after securing a top-six spot the campaign before under Tony Mowbray.

Fans are now eager to see how new head coach Régis Le Bris will fare under Sunderland’s model and whether or not Louis-Dreyfus will loosen the purse strings in the summer transfer market.

But how does the wealth of Sunderland’s majority owner compare to the rest of the Championship ahead of this summer’s transfer window? Here, we take a look:

1 . Fan ownership - Luton Town David Wilkinson, who serves as chairman of the London-based club, reportedly has a net worth of £25.74million. However, a fan-created foundation named '2020 Holdings LTD' owns 100 per cent of the issued share capital of Luton Town making it hard to know for sure what their exact net worth is.

2 . Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and others - Swansea City Swansea City's owners are believed to have a collective estimated net worth of around £230million, according to various publications.

3 . Delia Smith - Norwich City Delia Smith had an estimated net worth of $36million in 2013