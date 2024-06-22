What are the biggest stadiums in the Championship? Sunderland capacity compared to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday & more - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at the Championship’s biggest stadiums to see how Sunderland compare to their rivals.

It’s no secret Sunderland have one of the bigger stadiums in the Championship and a venue that is more than fitting of a Premier League outfit. The Stadium of Light was built to be a Premier League stadium, but the club have some work to do before that status can be reclaimed.

The search for a new manager looks to be coming to an end, but beyond all that, it’s mightily tricky to get out of the Championship, and the Black Cats need to improve significantly after a disappointing bottom half finish last term. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the Championship’s biggest stadiums based on next season’s teams.

Capacity - 12,000

1. Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity - 12,000 | Getty Images

Capacity - 12,500

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity - 12,500 | Getty Images

Capacity - 17,900

3. Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 17,900 | Getty Images

Capacity - 18,360

4. QPR - Loftus Road

Capacity - 18,360 | Getty Images

