It’s no secret Sunderland have one of the bigger stadiums in the Championship and a venue that is more than fitting of a Premier League outfit. The Stadium of Light was built to be a Premier League stadium, but the club have some work to do before that status can be reclaimed.

The search for a new manager looks to be coming to an end, but beyond all that, it’s mightily tricky to get out of the Championship, and the Black Cats need to improve significantly after a disappointing bottom half finish last term. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the Championship’s biggest stadiums based on next season’s teams.