The latest transfer talk from across the Championship after Sunderland completed their first deal of the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough have already been active in the summer transfer window after Michael Carrick boosted his squad with two new faces.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder completed the permanent signing of Leeds United defender Luke Ayling after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Riverside Stadium and also signed Dutch winger Delano Burgzorg from Bundesliga club Mainz. However, there have been reports suggesting the Boro boss was snubbed as he looked to add a third signing to his squad in recent weeks.

There was some surprise when Sheffield United defender Max Lowe agreed to join cross-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday as he prepares to formally join the Owls when his current deal comes to a close at the end of the month. However, things could have played out very differently after The Star revealed Lowe held talks with ‘a handful of rival Championship clubs’ and confirmed Middlesbrough were one that held discussions with the former Derby County man in recent weeks.

The report states Lowe rejected the approach from Boro after a conversation with Owls boss Danny Rohl persuaded him to pen a two-year deal at Hillsborough. Lowe will now become the first player to leave the Blades to join Wednesday since 1951 and only the fourth senior player to make the switch between the Sheffield rivals in their entire history.

Coventry City could land major windfall as Arsenal eye striker

The future of former Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres could be one of the stories of the summer transfer window as a number of European football’s biggest clubs consider a move for the Sweden international.

The likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old frontman after he plundered his way to 43 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Portuguese giants Sporting CP. After making a reported £20m move to Estadio Jose Alvalade last summer, Gyokeres played a lead role in helping his new side become Primeira Liga champions as well as reaching the final of the Taca de Portugal, as well as reaching the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

There are now reports in Portugal suggesting Arsenal are ready to make a move for Gyokeres and offer him an opportunity to impress in the Premier League after he struggled to break into Brighton and Hove Albion’s senior setup during a three-year stay at the Amex Stadium earlier in his career.