A former Black Cats flop has agreed a two-year deal with a League One club.

Former Sunderland striker Ashley Fletcher has agreed to join a League One club as his disappointing spell with the Black Cats’ Championship rivals Watford comes to an end.

The Manchester United academy product spent time with West Ham United and Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland on loan for the second half of the ill-fated 2017/2018 season as the Black Cats suffered a second successive relegation and dropped into League One for only the second time in their history. By the time his temporary stint at the Stadium of Light came to a disappointing end, Fletcher had scored just two goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances, scoring in a season-ending 3-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former England Under-20 international did find form with Middlesbrough upon his return to the Riverside Stadium - but was unable to find the net with regularity after leaving the club to join Watford during the summer of 2021. Loan moves to MLS club New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday failed to spark any signs of a return to form, with Fletcher failing to find the net in 28 appearances in all competitions for the latter of that trio last season.

He will now aim to make an impact with League One club Blackpool after he agreed a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road and there is an option for a further 12-month extension placed within the agreement. The striker made a bold admission over what he described as ‘a tough couple of years’ and revealed Blackpool head coach’s determination to sign him meant the move was a ‘no-brainer’.

After putting pen-to-paper on the deal, Fletcher told the club’s official website: “It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here.

“There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted. Once I’d heard of the interest from the Head Coach and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision. I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”

Fletcher was one of three players released by Watford at the end of the most recent Championship season. Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer also moved on from Vicarage Road with the former still a free agent.

Hamer, who played 21 times for the Hornets last term, has joined Sunderland’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The news was confirmed in a statement by the club last week that read: “Ben Hamer has agreed a deal to sign for the Owls - the experienced goalkeeper will put pen to paper in S6 on 1 July. Hamer brings a storied portfolio to Hillsborough having represented 12 clubs through his career to date, clocking over 350 appearances. A product of Somerset, he began his journey between the sticks with Reading as a youngster, tasting senior football for the first time on loan with Crawley.”