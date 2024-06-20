All-time Championship table: Where Sunderland rank vs Newcastle, Leeds United, Middlesbrough & more
Sunderland’s 2023/24 Championship campaign was a disappointing one with their 16th-place finish a major drop off from the previous season’s play-off place. The Black Cats burned through two permanent managers and finished with Mike Dodds in interim charge - it has been more than 120 days and they are yet to hire a permanent successor.
The Stadium of Light, and Roker Park before it, has seen its fair share of second-tier football with Sunderland playing just under 1,000 games aiming for promotion. They are actually one of the most successful teams, with five second division titles and multiple promotions under their belt.
Below, the Sunderland Echo has taken a look at the all-time second-tier table to see just how much joy Sunderland have had. Take a look below.
