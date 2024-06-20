Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have spent a large part of their recent history in the Championship.

Sunderland’s 2023/24 Championship campaign was a disappointing one with their 16th-place finish a major drop off from the previous season’s play-off place. The Black Cats burned through two permanent managers and finished with Mike Dodds in interim charge - it has been more than 120 days and they are yet to hire a permanent successor.

The Stadium of Light, and Roker Park before it, has seen its fair share of second-tier football with Sunderland playing just under 1,000 games aiming for promotion. They are actually one of the most successful teams, with five second division titles and multiple promotions under their belt.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...