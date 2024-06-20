Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are yet to tick off the first job on their summer to-do list, with the search for a new manager still ongoing after more than 120 days. Mike Dodds has been in interim charge since Michael Beale’s February exit but despite several rounds of talks and endless links, those in charge at the Stadium of Light seem no closer to finding their man and fan frustration is intensifying.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there has been plenty of activity in the opening days of the transfer window with teams moving early to strengthen ahead of the 20224/25 campaign. Below, The Sunderland Echo takes a look at some of the key stories from across the division.

Harrison’s Leeds exit

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison looks set to spend a second season away on loan with The Athletic reporting he is close to extending his stay at Everton. Harrison was one of several players to force his way out of Elland Road last summer after triggering an exit clause that became active following relegation, with the belief being that Leeds’ failure to go up has allowed the same clause to be re-activated.

Everton won’t pay a loan fee but will cover the entirety of Harrison’s wages, having been impressed by his tally of three goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances. Leeds have decisions to make on a number of returning loanees but will welcome back American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has decided to stay and fight for Championship promotion after positive talks with manager Daniel Farke.

Wednesday medical

Sheffield Wednesday look set to confirm their third permanent signing of the summer with reports claiming a move for Yan Valery is imminent. The Star reports that a medical has already been booked in for Thursday, following the agreement of a fee with current owners Angers in France.

Right-back Valery had attracted interest from Montpellier and Standard Liege but has seemingly decided on Hillsborough, re-uniting with Danny Rohl, who he worked with previously at Southampton. Wednesday have already confirmed the signings of free agent pair Max Lowe and Ben Hamer, who will leave Sheffield United and Watford respectively at the end of this month.

Twine’s Bristol return

Bristol City are reportedly in talks with Burnley over a permanent deal for Scott Twine, with ‘confidence’ an agreement can be reached to wrap up the transfer swiftly. Bristol Live reports that Burnley’s mid-season valuation of £5million is expected to ‘fall sharply’, following their relegation to the Championship and openness to get Twine off their books.