Former Sunderland youngster lands interesting summer transfer and is set for Champions League chance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland youngster Max Stryjek is set to play in the Champions League after completing a move to Poland.
Stryjek was a free agent this summer after leaving Wycombe and has opted to join Jagiellonia Bialystok, who last season won the Polish top division for the first time in their history. That means they will enter club football’s most prestigious competition at the second qualifying round, and Stryjek could be set for a key role.
The former Polish youth international joined Sunderland’s academy in 2015 and though he was named on the bench for two separate Wembley finals, he did not make a senior appearance and opted to leave in 2017 in search of regular senior football. The youngster was very highly rated but deemed his first-team prospects to be remote amid Jon McLaughlin’s excellent form at the time. After hugely successful spells at Eastleigh and then Livingston, Stryjek moved to Wycombe Wanderers where he quickly established himself as number one. However, his season ended in bizarre circumstances as it became clear he would leaving upon the expiration of his contract. Stryjek moved to Crewe Alexandra on an emergency loan, and played a key part as they reached the League Two play-off final. Crewe were ultimately beaten by Crawley Town.
The 27-year-old reportedly had offers to return to the Scottish Premiership but has instead opted for the switch to Poland. Sunderland’s own goalkeeping department is in the middle of a summer reshuffle, with Alex Bass joining Notts County. Experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore is set to replace him, while Nathan Bishop’s future is also in doubt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.