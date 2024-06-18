Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have completed their first summer transfer deal

Sunderland have confirmed the permanent exit of goalkeeper Alex Bass.

After a successful season on loan at AFC Wimbledon in League Two last season, Bass now joined Notts County for an undisclosed fee. Bass joined Sunderland from Portsmouth after the club’s promotion from League One but was unable to force his way past Anthony Patterson in the pecking order.

Sunderland’s Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the move made sense for all parties, particularly given the young goalkeepers pushing through the club’s academy. Matty Young had a hugely successful loan at Darlington last season, while Adam Richardson is also highly rated.

Speakman said: “Alex had a successful loan last season and he is eager to continue playing regular football moving forward. After discussing multiple options heading into the summer - considering Alex’s future and the continued development of our younger goalkeepers - we agreed this move was the best outcome for all parties. All at SAFC wish Alex the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”

With former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore widely expected to join the club as a free agent, Nathan Bishop’s future at the club could also be in doubt as Sunderland reshuffle their options.

Notts County’s head of recruitment Richard Montague said he believed the club were signing one of the best goalkeepers outside of the Championship. Bass has signed a three-year deal at Meadow Lane.

Montague said: “We believe Alex was the best-performing goalkeeper in League Two last season – and rank him very highly among his peers in League One – so we’re absolutely delighted to welcome him to Meadow Lane. Along with fellow new defensive signings Matty Platt and Jacob Bedeau, he’s a commanding presence who we feel will give us a huge advantage in dealing with the threats we struggled against in 2023-24.