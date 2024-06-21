Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach is almost at an end

Sunderland are working on a deal to appoint the FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new head coach.

The Echo understands that Sunderland have been working on a deal to bring Le Bris to the club in recent weeks, including negotiating with his current club and working through the necessary paperwork for him to start work in the UK should a deal be agreed.

Reports emerged from Thursday night that Le Bris was on the brink of departing his current post, with further claims this morning that he was now Sunderland's main target for the role. That's understood to be correct but with Le Bris still in post, no deal is yet done. There is hope at this stage that a resolution will be found and that Le Bris will be in post by the time the players return for pre-season.