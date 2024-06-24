Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as Sunderland look forward to a busy summer transfer window.

Several members of Leeds United’s squad have been linked with big money moves away from Elland Road after the Whites failed in their bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side looked well placed to claim an automatic promotion spot last season but slipped out of the top two and then were unable to make the most of a second chance after they were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off final. There are a number of Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs now considering moves for Whites stars as the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier are said to be attracting attention from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the next player to leave Leeds did not make a single appearance under Farke last season after winger Jack Harrison returned to Everton for a second consecutive season-long loan. The former Manchester City and Middlesbrough wideman scored four goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances for the Toffees last season as he helped Sean Dyche’s side preserve their Premier League status, despite being subjected to points deductions for breaching profit and sustainability regulations.

Harrison opened up on life at Goodison Park midway through the season and seemed to hint he would be happier to extend his stay at Everton as he told the club website: “It’s been great so far. I’ve played in different positions and in a different style as well. The group has welcomed me in fantastically and I couldn’t have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch. It’s been great to be part of and I’m really happy.”

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported Harrison has returned to Everton on loan and revealed ‘documents are now signed’ shortly before both clubs confirmed the agreement. However, the deal will not have an option to be converted into a permanent switch.

Boro youngster attracting interest from Glasgow giants

Middlesbrough are reportedly facing a major battle to retain the services of promising young striker Ajay Matthews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old frontman hit a rich vein of form last season and has scored 19 goals in 41 appearances for Boro’s Under-21s and Under-18s sides. His reward for his progression was to make his first senior appearances for Michael Carrick’s side after Matthews came off the bench to make substitute appearances in games against Leeds United and Cardiff City during the final fortnight of the Championship season. The youngster has also received international recognition after he appeared alongside Newcastle United prospect Lewis Miley and Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri at England Under-17 level.