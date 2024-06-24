Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris' said he is “honoured” to be joining the club after his appointment last week - but he now faces several contracts and transfer decisions alongside Kristjaan Speakman.

The 48-year-old former FC Lorient man was appointed as the Black Cats new boss in June signing a three-year deal at the Academy of Light.

The Frenchman delivered a message to fans after taking control from interim head coach Mike Dodds, who was appointed after the sacking of Michael Beale last February.

“I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city,” Le Bris said. “I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn. The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy.

"I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times. Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve. I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter."

Le Bris is now set to work alongside owner Kryril Louis-Dreyfus, sporting director Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey as Sunderland looks to iron out several transfer and contract decisions this summer.

Here, we take a look at 20 of the big calls facing Sunderland before the start of the 2024-45 Championship season starts in August:

Dan Neil In an ideal world, Sunderland would like Dan Neil to sign a new deal after the homegrown star recently rejected the club's latest offer. The midfielder wanted to see who Sunderland's next head coach was before committing beyond his remaining two-year deal. Regis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman will now likely turn their attentions towards persuading the highly-rated player to remain on Wearside amid likely transfer interest.

Elliot Embleton The midfielder was closing in on a first-team return at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after a torrid time with injury. Embleton has just one year left on his deal with a decision on his future fast approaching for Sunderland's decision-makers. A loan move could be possible this summer with Embleton, 25, keen to impress during pre-season.

Chris Rigg There has been Premier League interest in the teenage midfielder, who made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023-24 season. Once again, Sunderland will hope the chance to play first-team football will convince him to stay. The England youth international has now turned 17 and can sign professional terms. Rigg has an agreement in principle with Sunderland but is waiting to work with the new head coach before making his decision.