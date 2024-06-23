The long wait for a new permanent Sunderland manager was finally brought to an end on Saturday when the Black Cats confirmed the appointment of Regis Le Bris.

Over 120 days had passed since Michael Beale left his role at the Stadium of Light and left Mike Dodds to take interim charge for the remainder of the season - but finally, there is a new man in place after the former Lorient boss was officially appointed following his departure from the recently relegated Ligue 1 club.

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, the Frenchman said: “I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city,” Le Bris said. “I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.”

He will now be tasked with helping the Black Cats move on from an underwhelming season last time out and try to take the club back into the top half of the Championship table - but how has his appointment changed Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion into the Premier League?