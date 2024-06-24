Transfer news: Hearts 'set to sign' Sunderland-linked striker after Cardiff City and Birmingham City interest
Hearts are reportedly “set to sign” Sunderland-linked striker Musa Drammeh.
Drammeh is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Spanish club Sevilla was not extended. In recent months, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have all been linked with a move for the 22-year-old striker.
However, a report north of the border from Football.Scotland has stated that Drammeh, who can also operate as a winger if required, is poised to become Steven Naismith's latest summer signing for Hearts. Drammeh scored 10 goals and chipped in with three assists for Sevilla’s reserve team during the 2024-24 season.
Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window and sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year, seeing an initial bid rejected. After the Barcelona-born player’s two-year contract expired, reports had suggested that Sunderland would re-enter the race to sign the forward.
