With Régis Le Bris finally appointed as the club’s new head coach over the weekend, attentions can finally turn towards the new season. With the players set to report back for pre-season testing and training later this month, we’ve taken a look at the strongest squad available to Le Bris on the opening day as things stand, and look ahead to how that could change over the pre-season period. Though Le Bris played with a back three last season at FC Lorient, we’ve stuck to the 4-2-3-1 formation that Sunderland usually operate in and recruit to....