Sunderland will discover their first opponents of the Championship campaign on Wednesday morning, with the second-tier fixture list set to be released at 9am.
With Régis Le Bris finally appointed as the club’s new head coach over the weekend, attentions can finally turn towards the new season. With the players set to report back for pre-season testing and training later this month, we’ve taken a look at the strongest squad available to Le Bris on the opening day as things stand, and look ahead to how that could change over the pre-season period. Though Le Bris played with a back three last season at FC Lorient, we’ve stuck to the 4-2-3-1 formation that Sunderland usually operate in and recruit to....
1. GK - ANTHONY PATTERSON
Sunderland's undisputed number one and though there's interest from top-tier clubs, no reason to expect that to change before opening day at this stage. Has four years left on his deal and isn't likely to push for a move that means he won't play regularly. Things can of course change quickly but another year of Championship football seems the best option right now for all parties, and having such a dependable goalkeeper to call upon is a good place for Le Bris to start.Photo: FRANK REID
2. RB - TRAI HUME
Another with Premier League interest but Hume said recently while on international duty that he's in no rush: "That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland.” Sunderland would be hugely reluctant to let such a rapidly-developing player leave - right now he's one of the first names on the teamsheet. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. CB - DAN BALLARD
Ballard enjoyed an outstanding campaign last time out and is likely to be given even more responsibility both on and off the pitch next season. Now looks inevitable that he'll play in the Premier League but hopefully that can happen at Sunderland before the top-tier clubs come knocking.Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB - LUKE O'NIEN
It ended up being a miserable campaign for Sunderland last time out but their defensive record was solid and by the end of the season there was little discussion around O'Nien's conversion to a central defender. His abilities in playing out from the back are going to be key as Le Bris looks to get Sunderland back on the front foot and with Corry Evans departing, the 29-year-old looks likely to be named club captain. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
