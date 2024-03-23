Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette joined Greek Super League club Aris FC in January - yet it hasn't gone to plan for the teenage winger so far.

Bennette, 19, has made just two league appearances since moving to Greece, while he's missed Aris' last three matches after picking up an injury. To find out more, we caught up with Greek football expert Stephen Kountourou to ask about Bennette's situation overseas:

How has Bennette fared in his few appearances for Aris so far?

SK: "In his first two appearances for Aris, Bennette was encouraging but did not make a huge impact before his injury. Perhaps this was due to him getting used to his teammates and new environment."

Do you know the extent of his injury setback and when he could return?

SK: "His injury is complicated as it sounds like it could be a muscle tear that is keeping him out. Depending on the severity, it could be a few weeks and at worst even a few months before he can return to playing. By that point the season could already be over."

Has the Aris manager Akis Mantzios said much about him?

SK: "While I have not seen manager Akis Mantzios talk about Bennette directly, it is clear that he favours other players in the 19-year-old’s position. The likes of his fellow countryman Alvaro Zamora, Kike Saverio and talented Greek youngster Michalis Panagidis are all vying for a spot, meaning even if Bennette returns from injury at the end of the season he will probably be fourth choice on the left wing."

Is he likely to receive much game time when he’s available again?