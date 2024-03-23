Sunderland's Jewison Bennette dealing with complicated injury situation after January loan transfer to Greece
Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette joined Greek Super League club Aris FC in January - yet it hasn't gone to plan for the teenage winger so far.
Bennette, 19, has made just two league appearances since moving to Greece, while he's missed Aris' last three matches after picking up an injury. To find out more, we caught up with Greek football expert Stephen Kountourou to ask about Bennette's situation overseas:
How has Bennette fared in his few appearances for Aris so far?
SK: "In his first two appearances for Aris, Bennette was encouraging but did not make a huge impact before his injury. Perhaps this was due to him getting used to his teammates and new environment."
Do you know the extent of his injury setback and when he could return?
SK: "His injury is complicated as it sounds like it could be a muscle tear that is keeping him out. Depending on the severity, it could be a few weeks and at worst even a few months before he can return to playing. By that point the season could already be over."
Has the Aris manager Akis Mantzios said much about him?
SK: "While I have not seen manager Akis Mantzios talk about Bennette directly, it is clear that he favours other players in the 19-year-old’s position. The likes of his fellow countryman Alvaro Zamora, Kike Saverio and talented Greek youngster Michalis Panagidis are all vying for a spot, meaning even if Bennette returns from injury at the end of the season he will probably be fourth choice on the left wing."
Is he likely to receive much game time when he’s available again?
SK: "As pessimistic as it sounds, I doubt that Bennette will be a regular starter towards the end of the season. Not just because of the players in front of him, but Aris are making a late run for a European place and have a chance to win the Greek Cup, potentially their first major trophy in 54 years. Mantzios will probably favour his form players going into the final stages of the campaign."
