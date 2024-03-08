Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has defended the club's decision to send Jewison Bennette on loan to Greek side Aris during the January window.

The Costa Rica international had been struggling for minutes under Tony Mowbray and Michae Beale with Jack Clarke occupying the left-wing spot to great effect during the season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bennette's lack of minutes promoted both club and player to push for a loan move in January with all parties keen for the attacking player to gain experience before returning to the Academy of Light next summer.

However, Sunderland are now without star man Clarke - who has 15 goals and four assists this season - for the foreseeable future after the former Leeds United, Tottenham and Stoke City man picked up an injury during the game against Birmingham City.

Sunderland later confirmed that Clarke would be missing up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury. The news left Sunderland short on attacking options with Bennette the obvious replacement for Clarke in the side had the forward been at the club still.

"Not really, I'll be honest with you," responded Dodds when asked by The Echo if there was any regret that Bennette had been loaned out in hindsight following the injury to Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the loan opportunity came up for Jewi, that was the right decision at that time and you can never predict or foresee the injuries that we have had," Dodds continued.

"And also, we have to do the right thing for the long-term future of the football club. We have committed to a number of young footballers and we have to give them the right development pathway to make sure that they develop and grow.

"I'll go to my point that I have made around Jack Clarke. Jack Clarke wasn't Jack Clarke when he came to the building and what we have done is given him an appropriate development plan that has allowed him to develop.