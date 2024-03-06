Sunderland slip further down Championship table after Cardiff result as Cats prepare for Southampton
Sunderland dropped to 11th in the Championship table following Wednesday night’s results.
Cardiff's 1-0 win over Huddersfield meant the Black Cats dropped one place, with 10 matches remaining this campaign. Sunderland remain 10 points off the play-off places and are nine points clear of the relegation zone following a five-game losing run.
Mike Dodds' side are preparing for Saturday's match at Southampton, who remain fourth in the Championship after their match against Preston was postponed due to a fire near St Mary's Stadium. Russell Martin’s team got back to winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Birmingham last weekend but have lost three of their last five league games.
Middlesbrough also moved level on points with Sunderland after a 3-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday. Michael Carrick's side have an inferior goal difference to the Black Cats but do have a game in hand.