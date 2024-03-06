Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland dropped to 11th in the Championship table following Wednesday night’s results.

Cardiff's 1-0 win over Huddersfield meant the Black Cats dropped one place, with 10 matches remaining this campaign. Sunderland remain 10 points off the play-off places and are nine points clear of the relegation zone following a five-game losing run.

Mike Dodds' side are preparing for Saturday's match at Southampton, who remain fourth in the Championship after their match against Preston was postponed due to a fire near St Mary's Stadium. Russell Martin’s team got back to winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Birmingham last weekend but have lost three of their last five league games.