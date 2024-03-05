Interim Sunderland head coach Mike Dodds

Mike Dodds insisted his Sunderland side are on the right path and believes that a winning run is just around the corner despite their fifth defeat in a row.

Sunderland fell behind to the league leaders after Jamie Vardy's early goal, with the visitors completely dominant in the early stages and denied a bigger lead only by some excellent Anthony Patterson goalkeeping. Sunderland were much the better side in the second half, though, and struck the woodwork through Trai Hume's long-range effort.

Dodds said he was very aware that results simply had to improve but said he was very proud of the second-half performance and feels it gives an insight into the kind of Sunderland team he wants to build.

"I'm really conscious around how I answer the question because that's five defeats on the bounce now and we have to buck that trend as quickly as possible," Dodds said.

"But I do feel in particular that second half in particular is a snapshot of the blueprint of how we all want to play.

"The frustrating bit is the first fifteen minutes and listen, I have to give Leicester credit because I thought they moved the ball so quickly. I actually liked how we pressed at times but they just moved it so well. Once the game settled down I felt we started to get a level of control, and in the second half I thought we were sensational. I don't want to be the guy throwing stats at people because I know it can be irritating and that they can be manipulated, but one of the guys there has just said their XG in the second half was 0.01 - I don't think there'd be many games where the opposition gets so nullified, never mind the best team in the league. There's loads of positives, the group are in a good spot but were also really aware that we have to buck this trend. I do feel that one win is just going into two, three four. I'm very aware and conscious that we have lost three games since I took charge but I also feel we've got better and better, so I'm going to take those positives.

"I think we were better than when we played them earlier in the season, I just couldn't see them scoring or getting out in the second half. I thought we looked more of a threat even though we have got to do more. You've got two scholars on the pitch who should be playing youth-team football, an average age of 21.6, so to go toe-to-toe with a Premier League side in waiting should be a huge encouragement for everyone."