'Unfortunate': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Leicester loss - with three 7s and two 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Leicester City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
By Phil Smith
Published 5th Mar 2024, 21:59 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 22:13 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Championship leaders Leicester at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute, after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had kept out Wout Faes’ header. After a shaky start, Mike Dodds’ side finished on the front foot but couldn’t force an equaliser.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

2. Jenson Seelt - 5

3. Dan Ballard - 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

