Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute, after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had kept out Wout Faes’ header. After a shaky start, Mike Dodds’ side finished on the front foot but couldn’t force an equaliser.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Made a fine double save to keep Sunderland level early on, and another shortly after that unfortunately fell kindly for Vardy. Little he could do about that rebound. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jenson Seelt - 5
Really struggled early on defensively but got on the ball more and showed some decent signs at times when stepping into central areas. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Got away with an early defensive error and looked back to his normal self after that on his return to the tide. Felt he should have had a late penalty. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Now suspended for two games after a challenge on Yunus, one he probably didn’t have to make but also probably didn’t deserve a yellow for. Drove forward well on the ball in first half. 6 Photo: Frank Reid