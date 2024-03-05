Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been hit with another blow after Luke O'Nien picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign during the defeat to Leicester City.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds had only just been able to bring Dan Ballard back into the fold after he served his two-game suspension and will now be without his other established central defender for a spell. O'Nien will miss the fixtures against Southampton and QPR before returning to the side after the international break.

There is a yellow-card amnesty after the 37th game of the Championship campaign, meaning that the two-game suspension for ten will no longer be in force after this weekend's trip to Southampton. The Black Cats have one other concern going into that game, with Trai Hume currently on nine yellow cards,