Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Leicester at the Stadium of Light - and there was plenty to discuss after the match.

Foxes striker Jamie Vardy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute, meaning Sunderland have lost five successive Championship matches. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

A familiar face in the Leicester team

Returning to the Stadium of Light was former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle, who played the full match at left-back for the Foxes. The 20-year-old defender has only made 13 Championship appearances this season due to a lengthy knee injury but could add another promotion to his CV, along with the one he got with Sunderland from League One, while on loan from Manchester City.

Jamie Vardy reacts to stick

After he opened the scoring in the first half, Jamie Vardy was given stick by the Sunderland fans, who were chanting about the Wagatha Christie trial. Vardy was then substituted in the 78th minute and raised his arms, reacting to the home supporters. The Leicester fans responded by chanting, 'Jamie Vardy, he scores more than you' following the forward’s 11th league goal of the season.

A Leicester dispute at half-time

Despite their fast start, Leicester couldn't add to their advantage as Sunderland settled into the contest. That led to a dispute at half-time between Vardy, Hamza Choudhury and Abdul Fatawu, who appeared to be having a disagreement as they walked down the tunnel at half-time.

Luke O'Nien's half-time message

Sunderland deployed a man-to-man marking system out of possession to try and nullify Leicester's threats, a point which was reiterated by Black Cats captain Luke O'Nien at half-time. Caught on the club's Access All Areas video as the players were walking out for the second half, O'Nien said: 'stay man for man unless it's blindingly obvious' with Leo Hjelde just behind him acknowledging the message.

A standing ovation for Chris Rigg

Still just 16, Chris Rigg was handed his first Championship start and held his own in the Black Cats’ midfield. The teenager was substituted in the 82nd minute and received a standing ovation from the home fans as he walked around the side of the pitch to the dugout.

Trai Hume escapes a booking

After a tackle on Yunus Akgun in the second half, O'Nien received his tenth yellow card of the season. It means the defender will miss Sunderland's next two matches against Southampton and QPR, as EFL rules state players who are shown 10 bookings up to and including the 37th league game of the campaign will have to miss two fixtures.

For Sunderland their 37th league game will come this weekend at Southampton. Trai Hume is also on nine yellow cards after escaping a booking against Leicester.

Dan Ballard's punch