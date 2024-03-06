Jenson Seelt says Sunderland reacted well after falling behind against Leicester but admits the side need to start picking up points.

The Black Cats suffered their fifth consecutive Championship loss as they were beaten 1-0 by the league leaders, with Jamie Vardy scoring the game’s only goal in the 13th minute. After a shaky start, Sunderland reacted well and mounted some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about the first 15 minutes and how Sunderland reacted to falling behind, Seelt replied: “Honestly it felt like they played with a man extra, they were really good and had a high tempo, but I think after the 15 minutes we started doing better and better and grew into the game. In the second half I think it was a really good half from us. We should continue like that and hopefully start winning soon and get some momentum on our side.”

In their last five matches, Sunderland have lost by a single goal, with the side scoring just twice in those fixtures. They’ve also been unable to keep a clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day.