Here's what Leicester boss Enzo Maresca had to say after his side's 2-1 defeat against QPR on Saturday.

“When you drop points it’s always a bad feeling, especially in this moment when if you win points, you see yourself getting closer to the target. It’s a matter of balance.

“It is what it is. Probably in the last three games we can be a little bit more lucky for the amount of shots and amount of chances we’ve had, but we need to just deal with that and try to win games very soon.