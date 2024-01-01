News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Preston 0: Highlights after Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn goals for Michael Beale's side

How it played out as Sunderland beat Preston North End 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Sunderland kicked off the new year with a 2-0 win over Preston at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats took the lead in the 10th minute when Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range strike.

Nazariy Rusyn then added a second just before half time with his first goal for the club.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Preston

11:39 GMTUpdated 14:15 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 10) (Rusyn, 44) Preston 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese (Pembele, 69), Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham (Seelt, 84), Pritchard (Mayenda, 84), Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 76)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow

Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Miller, McCann (Osmajic, 67), Browne, Frokjaer (Riis, 79), Evans (Keane, 67)

Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Best, Keane, Osmajic, Riis

15:00 GMT

Reaction from the two bosses

14:24 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 PRESTON 0

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:21 GMT

Four minutes added time

Four minutes added on.

14:15 GMT

86' Wide from Potts

The Sunderland fans cheer sarcastically as Potts skews an effort into the stands from the right of the hosts' box.

14:14 GMT

84' Two more changes for Sunderland

Pritchard and Bellingham are also given a standing ovation as they make way, while their names are chanted in the stands.

ON: Mayenda and Seelt

OFF: Pritchard and Bellingham

14:08 GMT

79' Another Preston change

ON: Riis

OFF: Frokjaer

14:06 GMT

76' Standing ovation for Rusyn

Rusyn makes way after netting his first Sunderland goal. Ba takes his place.

It's been a pretty uneventful second half. Sunderland will hope it stays that way.

14:04 GMT

74' Osmajic down in the Sunderland box

Osmajic has gone down in the Sunderland box after colliding with O'Nien.

The Preston man has his arms in the air but isn't going to get anything for that.

13:59 GMT

69' Pembele on for Sunderland

Alese makes way after his first senior appearance of the season.

Good to see him back and a solid display from the 22-year-old. Pembele takes his place.

