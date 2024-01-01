Sunderland 2 Preston 0: Highlights after Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn goals for Michael Beale's side
How it played out as Sunderland beat Preston North End 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland kicked off the new year with a 2-0 win over Preston at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats took the lead in the 10th minute when Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range strike.
Nazariy Rusyn then added a second just before half time with his first goal for the club.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese (Pembele, 69), Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham (Seelt, 84), Pritchard (Mayenda, 84), Clarke, Rusyn (Ba, 76)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow
Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Miller, McCann (Osmajic, 67), Browne, Frokjaer (Riis, 79), Evans (Keane, 67)
Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Best, Keane, Osmajic, Riis
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 PRESTON 0
Four minutes added time
Four minutes added on.
86' Wide from Potts
The Sunderland fans cheer sarcastically as Potts skews an effort into the stands from the right of the hosts' box.
84' Two more changes for Sunderland
Pritchard and Bellingham are also given a standing ovation as they make way, while their names are chanted in the stands.
ON: Mayenda and Seelt
OFF: Pritchard and Bellingham
79' Another Preston change
ON: Riis
OFF: Frokjaer
76' Standing ovation for Rusyn
Rusyn makes way after netting his first Sunderland goal. Ba takes his place.
It's been a pretty uneventful second half. Sunderland will hope it stays that way.
74' Osmajic down in the Sunderland box
Osmajic has gone down in the Sunderland box after colliding with O'Nien.
The Preston man has his arms in the air but isn't going to get anything for that.
69' Pembele on for Sunderland
Alese makes way after his first senior appearance of the season.
Good to see him back and a solid display from the 22-year-old. Pembele takes his place.