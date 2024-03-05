Sunderland scuppered a chance of closing the gap on those above them in the top six after Norwich City snagged a late 1-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. After a tight contest, Josh Sargent scored an 81st minute winner for the Canaries, who are pushing to secure a place in this season's play-offs.

The Black Cats are still in with a chance but they are relying on others around them to drop points so they can climb their way up the table. Sunderland have had a mixed bag of results so far this season, winning 14 games, drawing five and losing 16 to bank 47 points.

However, their loyal supporters remain committed to backing their side at the Stadium of Light and they have recorded some stunning crowd numbers. Their average home attendance exceeds the majority of this season's Premier League clubs.