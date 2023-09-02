Sunderland 5 Southampton 0: Highlights after Chris Rigg, Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack goals
How it played out as Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light to claim their second league win of the season.
Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.
Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.
Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.
Here’s how the game played out:
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 81), Bellingham (Pritchard, 63), Clarke (Bennette, 81), Dack (Hemir, 63)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette, Hemir
- Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Holgate (Charles, 64), Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Alcaraz, 82), A Armstrong, S Armstrong (Adams, 46), Mara (Aribo, 70), Edozie (Fraser, 46)
- Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Bree, Charles, Aribo, Fraser, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 5 SOUTHAMPTON 0
90+4’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! RIGG!!!
There’s the fifth!
Bennette completed three pirouettes before the ball came back to him.
The winger then crossed the ball from the left for Rigg to head home at the back post.
5-0!
90+2’ What a performance
FIVE minutes added time
88’ Chance for Hemir
That could have been the icing on the cake and first Sunderland goal for Hemir in a competitive fixture.
Neil sent the striker through on goal with only Bazunu to beat but the keeper saved Hemir’s low effort.
82’ Another Southampton change
ON: Alcaraz
OFF: Smallbone
81’ More Sunderland changes
ON: Bennette and Rigg
OFF: Clarke and Ba
80’ Clarke still a threat
Sunderland could still score more here.
Clarke’s low cross was blocked by Bednarek and came back to the winger.
The Sunderland man couldn’t control the ball, though, as Bazunu collected it.
74’ Charles heads wide
Charles heads wide after Manning’s in-swinging corner from the left.