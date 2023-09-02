News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 5 Southampton 0: Highlights after Chris Rigg, Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack goals

How it played out as Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 15:42 BST

Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light to claim their second league win of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.

Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.

Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 4 (Clarke, 1) (Ekwah, 7, 45) (Dack, 48) Southampton 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 81), Bellingham (Pritchard, 63), Clarke (Bennette, 81), Dack (Hemir, 63)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Pritchard, Taylor, Bennette, Hemir
  • Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Holgate (Charles, 64), Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Alcaraz, 82), A Armstrong, S Armstrong (Adams, 46), Mara (Aribo, 70), Edozie (Fraser, 46)
  • Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Bree, Charles, Aribo, Fraser, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams
14:30 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:26 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 5 SOUTHAMPTON 0

14:24 BSTUpdated 14:26 BST

90+4’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! RIGG!!!

There’s the fifth!

Bennette completed three pirouettes before the ball came back to him.

The winger then crossed the ball from the left for Rigg to head home at the back post.

5-0!

14:23 BST

90+2’ What a performance

14:19 BST

FIVE minutes added time

14:18 BST

88’ Chance for Hemir

That could have been the icing on the cake and first Sunderland goal for Hemir in a competitive fixture.

Neil sent the striker through on goal with only Bazunu to beat but the keeper saved Hemir’s low effort.

14:12 BST

82’ Another Southampton change

ON: Alcaraz

OFF: Smallbone

14:11 BSTUpdated 14:16 BST

81’ More Sunderland changes

ON: Bennette and Rigg

OFF: Clarke and Ba

14:10 BST

80’ Clarke still a threat

Sunderland could still score more here.

Clarke’s low cross was blocked by Bednarek and came back to the winger.

The Sunderland man couldn’t control the ball, though, as Bazunu collected it.

14:03 BST

74’ Charles heads wide

Charles heads wide after Manning’s in-swinging corner from the left.

