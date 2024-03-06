Southampton's Championship fixture postponed ahead of Sunderland game after major fire near St Mary's Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton’s Championship fixture against Preston has been postponed after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium.
The Saints were set to host Preston on Wednesday night, before another home game against Sunderland on Saturday. Yet a club statement has confirmed the Preston match has been postponed "after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services.”
Southampton’s match against Sunderland is still set to go ahead, yet the fire has caused road closures and significant disruption in the area. The Saints’ club statement added: “We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.”
The postponement means Southampton remain fourth in the Championship table, eight points behind second-place Ipswich with a game in hand. Russell Martin’s side got back to winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Birmingham last weekend but have lost three of their last five league games.