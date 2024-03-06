Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton’s Championship fixture against Preston has been postponed after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium.

The Saints were set to host Preston on Wednesday night, before another home game against Sunderland on Saturday. Yet a club statement has confirmed the Preston match has been postponed "after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton’s match against Sunderland is still set to go ahead, yet the fire has caused road closures and significant disruption in the area. The Saints’ club statement added: “We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.”