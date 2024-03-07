Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jenson Seelt says he’s had to adapt to playing at a higher intensity since signing for Sunderland.

The 20-year-old defender played for PSV’s under-21s side last season, before joining the Black Cats on a five-year deal in the summer. Seelt had to wait for his opportunity on Wearside but has made 16 Championship appearances and started the side’s last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The intensity is so much higher than in Holland,” Seelt told the Echo when asked about his move to England. “Like every moment you have to be on the front foot and keep focused because the game is going really fast. I’m feeling good. Some areas are a little bit tight but hopefully I find my way through and keep staying fit. That’s the most important thing to just keep playing games.”

Seelt has played under three head coaches at Sunderland, after the club parted company with Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale, with interim boss Mike Dodds set to take charge until the end of the season.

When asked about the changes since Dodds took charge of the team last month, Seelt replied: “Maybe the tactics are a little bit different. I think we are always trying to train good and develop yourself in training. On that point there has not been a big change.

He added: “I’m really happy with my move. I’m really just dealing with coming on my path and I chose Sunderland. I will give everything to make it a good story and I think I’m on a good way. I’m just trying to develop here and develop everyday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad