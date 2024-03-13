Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland loanee Jewison Bennette has picked up an injury whilst at Greek club Aris.

The Costa Rica international is set to miss his nation's next round of fixtures with the break scheduled to begin after this weekend's round of league fixtures.

Costa Rica head coach Claudio Vivas has confirmed that Bennette will miss the play-off against Honduras due to injury, though the extent has not yet been disclosed.

The 19-year-old had been struggling for minutes under Tony Mowbray and Michae Beale during the first half of the season with Jack Clarke occupying the left-wing spot to great effect.

Bennette's lack of minutes promoted both club and player to push for a loan move in January with all parties keen for the attacking player to gain experience before returning to the Academy of Light next summer.

Since his summer move, Bennette has made just two appearances for Greek side Aris, with Clarke now injured at Sunderland. Clarke will miss up to six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury.

The news left Sunderland short on attacking options with Bennette the obvious replacement for Clarke in the side had the forward been at the club still.

"Not really, I'll be honest with you," responded Dodds when recently asked by The Echo if there was any regret that Bennette had been loaned out in hindsight following the injury to Clarke.

"When the loan opportunity came up for Jewi, that was the right decision at that time and you can never predict or foresee the injuries that we have had," Dodds continued.

"And also, we have to do the right thing for the long-term future of the football club. We have committed to a number of young footballers and we have to give them the right development pathway to make sure that they develop and grow.

"I'll go to my point that I have made around Jack Clarke. Jack Clarke wasn't Jack Clarke when he came to the building and what we have done is given him an appropriate development plan that has allowed him to develop.