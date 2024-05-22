Ex-Sunderland and Norwich boss 'holds talks' with Birmingham after Tony Mowbray stands down
Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has reportedly held initial talks with Birmingham after Tony Mowbray stepped down as the Blues manager.
Mowbray had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrew’s after temporarily stepping away from his role in February, taking a formal medical leave of absence. It was then announced this week the 60-year-old would stand down as Birmingham boss as he focuses on making a full recovery following surgery.
During Mowbray’s absence, Birmingham were relegated to League One, with Gary Rowett taking charge of the side’s last eight league games as interim manager - following a six-game spell where Mowbray’s assistant Mark Venus led the team.
During the final week of the 2023/24 season, Birmingham made a statement to confirm Mowbray remained the club’s first-team manager, reiterating Rowatt was appointed until the end of the campaign. Yet this week’s news has left the club searching for a new permanent appointment, with the club hoping to make an immediate return to the Championship.
According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, former Sunderland and Norwich boss Neil has held initial talks with Birmingham about the vacancy, with the appointment process still ongoing.
Neil has been out of work since leaving Stoke in December. The 42-year-old did win promotion from League One with Sunderland via the play-offs after he was appointed during the second half of the 2021/22 season.
