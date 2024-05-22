Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birmingham are looking for a new manager after former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray stepped down for medical reasons.

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has reportedly held initial talks with Birmingham after Tony Mowbray stepped down as the Blues manager.

Mowbray had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrew’s after temporarily stepping away from his role in February, taking a formal medical leave of absence. It was then announced this week the 60-year-old would stand down as Birmingham boss as he focuses on making a full recovery following surgery.

During Mowbray’s absence, Birmingham were relegated to League One, with Gary Rowett taking charge of the side’s last eight league games as interim manager - following a six-game spell where Mowbray’s assistant Mark Venus led the team.

During the final week of the 2023/24 season, Birmingham made a statement to confirm Mowbray remained the club’s first-team manager, reiterating Rowatt was appointed until the end of the campaign. Yet this week’s news has left the club searching for a new permanent appointment, with the club hoping to make an immediate return to the Championship.

According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, former Sunderland and Norwich boss Neil has held initial talks with Birmingham about the vacancy, with the appointment process still ongoing.