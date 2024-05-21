Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland head coach has stepped down at Birmingham City but says he will return to management

Tony Mowbray has resigned as manager of Birmingham City as he continues his recovery from surgery earlier this year.

The former Sunderland head coach had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrews to lead their push for an immediate return to the Championship, but says that his recovery means he will not be able to lead the club’s preparations for the new campaign. As such, he has decided to stand down to leave Birmingham time to find a successor and step up their plans for the new season.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management in the future, but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family.

“As people will be aware, I am currently undertaking a period of extended convalescence following significant and unexpected surgery earlier in the year which required that I take a period of medical absence,” he said in a statement.

“Throughout this period, I have watched every Birmingham City game along with every training session, whilst I have remained in positive and constructive dialogue with Tom Wagner, Garry Cook and Craig Gardner. Over the very recent days it has become apparent to me that I will not be fully fit to resume my duties as Manager of Birmingham City in the timescale that would allow the Club to best prepare for the forthcoming season and therefore, I have regrettably decided to step away from my role at this time.

“Once I have fully recovered, it is important to me that I then spend some quality time with my wife and my boys before I fully commit to work. I am extremely grateful to Tom Wagner for the genuine warmth that he has shown towards me during what has been a challenging time, not only for me personally but also for the Club. I firmly believe that under Tom’s stewardship coupled with the football expertise that Garry offers, that Birmingham City have a very bright future ahead.

“I would like to thank everybody associated with the Club who has supported me during these unprecedented times, and I would like to especially thank the Birmingham City supporters for your affection, your kindness, and your support in the relatively short period of time I have been with the Club,” he added.

“Whilst I step down as Manager of Birmingham City, I now become a Blues fan and I wish everybody at the Club nothing but absolute success in the future. Once I have fully recovered and have spent some quality time with my family, I intend to make a return to football management at the appropriate moment. I hope that the privacy of my family and I will be respected at this time. Thank you for your ongoing support, Tony.”