Sunderland head coach 'candidate' in advanced talks with German club after shock move reports
Danish coach Bo Svensson is reportedly in advanced talks to become the new manager at Bundesliga club Union Berlin - after being linked with the Sunderland job.
The 44-year-old has been out of work since leaving German club Mainz in November last year, his second job as a head coach following a spell at Austrian club FC Liefering.
It was reported earlier this month that Svensson was a ‘shock candidate’ for the Sunderland job, with The Sun reporting the Dane was on the Black Cats’ shortlist.
Yet according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Svensson is in advanced talks with Union Berlin, with further talks planned with managing director Horst Heldt on Wednesday.
Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after parting company with Michael Beale in February, when Mike Dodds was named interim boss until the end of the 2023/24 season.
