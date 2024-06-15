Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship transfer news as some of Sunderland’s league rivals make new signings.

The summer transfer window has officially opened - while some of Sunderland’s Championship rivals have already added to their squads.

Here’s some of the latest transfer news from around the second tier.

Middlesbrough make striker signing

Middlesbrough have acted quickly to make their second summer signing, bringing in striker Delano Burgzorg from German side Mainz 05.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in 33 Championship appearances on loan at Huddersfield during the 2023/24 season and has agreed a four-year deal at the Riverside, arriving for an undisclosed fee. Boro had already completed the permanent signing of full-back Luke Ayling from Leeds following his loan spell on Teesside.

Sheffield Wednesday agree defender deal

Elsewhere, full-back Max Lowe has agreed to move from Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

It was announced last month the 27-year-old would be leaving Bramall Lane following the end of his Blades contract, meaning he was free to agree a deal with a new club.

Lowe will officially join Wednesday on July 1 following the end of his current deal. The defender made 10 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season and 53 appearances in total for Sheffield United.

Portsmouth make first summer addition

Finally, newly-promoted Portsmouth have also made an early move, signing defender Jordan Williams on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old played every League One fixture for Barnsley during the 2023/24 season but chose to leave the club following the end of his contract at Oakwell.