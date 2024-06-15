Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will travel to Spain for a week-long pre-season tour in July as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sunderland have confirmed the dates of their pre-season friendlies for next month’s tour of Spain.

The Black Cats will fly out to Costa Blanca on Monday, July 15 for a week-long training camp and play two matches as part of the trip. Sunderland will face domestic opposition on Friday, July 19, with their opponents expected to be announced next week, before playing Segunda Division team CD Eldense on Sunday, July 21.

Both matches will take place at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia and kick off at 7pm local time. The club have announced they are ‘exploring the possibility of coordinating coach travel for supporters to and from each fixture’ while ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

Before their trip to Spain, Sunderland will split their squad to face South Shields and Gateshead on the same day, with the matches set to take place on Saturday 13 July. The Black Cats will take on South Shields at the 1st Cloud Arena at 12.30pm, before the fixture with Gateshead at International Stadium at 5pm.