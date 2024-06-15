Sunderland’s players are set to return for pre-season training at the end of this month – but not everyone will be available immediately.
Several members of the Black Cats’ squad missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury setbacks, while some players have been away on international duty and may receive additional time off.
Here are the Sunderland players who have been unavailable, including those away representing their countries, recently and when they are expected to return.
1. Dennis Cirkin
Cirkin hasn't made a senior appearance since November following a hamstring injury which required surgery. The full-back returned to training in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season but wasn't risked after a lengthy layoff. The 22-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of pre-season, though, after a frustrating 12 months. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nazariy Rusyn
Rusyn missed Sunderland's last nine matches of the 2023/24 season with a calf issue. The forward did return to part-training in April but didn't feature for the first team as he was managed back carefully. The 25-year-old should now be able to benefit from a full pre-season after joining Sunderland from Ukrainian club Zorya Lugansk on deadline day last summer. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Neil
After making 42 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, Neil missed Sunderland's final three matches of the campaign with an ankle injury. The midfielder is expected to return in pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Elliot Embleton
After returning from a thigh injury, which he suffered while on loan at Derby, Embleton sustained an ankle issue in training in February. The midfielder was closing in on a first-team return at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, yet Sunderland's focus has been to make sure the 25-year-old is ready for pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid