2 . Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn missed Sunderland's last nine matches of the 2023/24 season with a calf issue. The forward did return to part-training in April but didn't feature for the first team as he was managed back carefully. The 25-year-old should now be able to benefit from a full pre-season after joining Sunderland from Ukrainian club Zorya Lugansk on deadline day last summer. Photo: Frank Reid