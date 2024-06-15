Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Embleton hasn’t made a senior appearance since playing for Derby County in September last year.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has been recorded taking part in training drills as he prepares for pre-season following multiple injury setbacks.

The 25-year-old hasn’t made a senior appearance since playing for Derby last September, before his loan spell was cut short due to a thigh injury. Embleton then sustained an ankle issue after returning to Sunderland, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s hoped Embleton will return to action in pre-season, while videos posted by the CL Football Academy (run by former Sunderland player Carl Lawson) showed the midfielder taking part in some passing drills.