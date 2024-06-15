Sunderland midfielder spotted training after injury setbacks ahead of pre-season
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has been recorded taking part in training drills as he prepares for pre-season following multiple injury setbacks.
The 25-year-old hasn’t made a senior appearance since playing for Derby last September, before his loan spell was cut short due to a thigh injury. Embleton then sustained an ankle issue after returning to Sunderland, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.
It’s hoped Embleton will return to action in pre-season, while videos posted by the CL Football Academy (run by former Sunderland player Carl Lawson) showed the midfielder taking part in some passing drills.
Embleton was also joined by Sunderland teammate Dan Ballard and former Black Cats full-back Denver Hume, now at Grimsby. CL Football Coaching posted on Instagram: “Brilliant session today with some top pro’s, Dan Ballard, Elliot Embleton & Denver Hume in for a pre-season session. Loved working with this lot, standards through the roof & the demand always so high. All the best for the coming season!”
