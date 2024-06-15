Sunderland’s head coach search continues – while multiple candidates have dropped out of the running in recent weeks.
It should be remembered that several contenders won’t be in the public domain, yet some head coaches on the Black Cats’ radar have taken jobs elsewhere. Other potential options who are out of work are also understood to be out of contention, with pressure building to make the right appointment.
Here are some head coaches who are no longer available, following reported interest from Sunderland, as well as names who are among the favourites with bookmakers, with their situations assessed.
1. Paul Heckingbottom - Still available
Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December last year, after winning promotion from the Championship with the Blades. Despite his Championship experience, the 46-year-old was out of work when Sunderland appointed Michael Beale, which suggests he’s not been one of the Black Cats’ top candidates. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Will Still - Out of the running
Sunderland’s interest in Still had been well documented ever since Tony Mowbray left Wearside in December last year. Still, 31, held talks with the Black Cats but has been named the new head coach of French side Lens. Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI
3. Liam Rosenior - Still available
While Rosenior remains out of work, the former Hull boss is not expected to be named Sunderland's next head coach. The 39-year-old held talks with the Black Cats but is thought to want to bide his time, amid interest from Burnley. A U-turn isn't completely out of the question but seems unlikely. Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Danny Rohl - Out of the running
While Sunderland were one of the many clubs keeping an eye on the German’s situation, Rohl ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday last month. The 35-year-old has impressed many at Hillsborough, keeping the Owls in the Championship when the club appeared destined for League One. Photo: Nigel Roddis