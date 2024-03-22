Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales manager Rob Page says he’s gobsmacked at the criticism he’s received over picking Aaron Ramsey for this month’s national team squad - after saying the midfielder is fit enough to make an impact.

Ramsey was an unused substitute as Wales beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday, setting up a play-off match against Poland to qualify for Euro 2024. The 33-year-old midfielder only returned to action during Cardiff's 2-0 defeat at Swansea last weekend, following six games out with a calf issue, while Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut was unhappy Wales didn't contact him before naming Ramsey in their squad.

The former Arsenal midfielder has made just nine Championship appearances for Cardiff this season due to injuries, with the Bluebirds preparing for next week’s fixture against Sunderland. Before the Finland match, Page dismissed concerns about the player’s condition, insisting he was ready to make an impact if needed.

The Wales boss reiterated his point after beating Finland. When asked about criticism he’s received for selecting Ramsey, Page replied: "He was always going to be in my squad. I'm gobsmacked at all the hype around it. If I've got a one per cent chance of getting Aaron Ramsey in my squad I'm gonna put him in. Not just for the quality he gives us on the field, but for what he's like in the changing room around the place. It's a no brainer for me.”