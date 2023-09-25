Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland weren’t able to record their fourth victory in a row as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at the Stadium of Light - with plenty of frustrating moments for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, The Black Cats couldn’t find a breakthrough before Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness headed home the winner three minutes from time.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Cardiff keeper booed for Newcastle connection

There was a return to the North East for former Sunderland and Newcastle keeper Jak Alnwick, who started in goal for The Bluebirds.

The 30-year-old was on Sunderland’s books during his youth career, but said before the game his family are "full Newcastle" and joining The Magpies as a teenager.

Alnwick was booed by a section of Sunderland fans during the match as he kept his second clean sheet of the season.

Nazariy Rusyn’s Sunderland welcome

Sunderland were able to hand a debut to new signing Nazariy Rusyn, who wasn’t available for recent matches at QPR and Blackburn as he was waiting for his visa.

The 24-year-old striker, who arrived from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk on transfer deadline day, was given a big applause when his name was read out before the match.

Rusyn was standing on the touchline and ready to come on before Cardiff’s late winner three minutes from time.

The forward did then enter the fray but had little time to make an impact.

Aaron Ramsey blow for the visitor

Wales’ national team captain Aaron Ramsey was expected to return to Cardiff’s starting XI after being rested for Tuesday’s win over Coventry, yet the 32-year-old remained absent due to an illness.

“He came to us and said he didn’t feel well, so it was better to leave him home,” said Cardiff boss Erol Bulut when asked about Ramsey after the match. “He has a fever, so we’ll have to see what is going on. I hope he’ll get better. We’ll see."

Bulut was also forced to make a half-time change as forward Karlan Grant picked up a knock and was replaced by Ollie Tanner.

Mason Burstow’s frustration

It was another frustrating afternoon for Sunderland striker Mason Burstow, who started his third successive fixture since his loan arrival from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old is clearly still adjusting to his new side after predominantly playing for Chelsea’s under-21s team last term.

Burstow’s frustration was summed up when he was booked for a late tackle on Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls in the second half, before the Sunderland man was substituted four minutes later as Mowbray made a triple change, bringing on Patrick Roberts, Adil Aouchiche and Hemir.

Jewison Bennette’s absence

Like at Blackburn on Wednesday, Jewison Bennette was absent from Sunderland’s matchday squad due to illness.

Mowbray confirmed on Friday the Costa Rica international hadn’t trained all week but could be available for Friday’s match at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pierre Ekwah still involved

Sunderland had several first-term players unavailable due to injuries, yet it’s hoped some will be able to return soon.

Pierre Ekwah, who missed the match with a dead leg, was with the team and chatting with some of his teammates at half-time.