Former Sunderland and Newcastle United stopper Jak Alnwick has reflected on his North East roots ahead of Cardiff's clash with the Black Cats this Sunday.

Jak Alnwick and his brother Ben Alnwick were both on Sunderland's books at different points with Jak signing for Newcastle United back in 2008.

"It's nice we have got Sunderland and Middlesbrough coming up," he said to the BBC. "My dad gets to as many games as possible. But coming down to Cardiff is a good six-hour drive so it's not as easy for him to come down here."

However, Jack Alnwick has stated that his family are "full Newcastle" ahead of Sunday's clash at the Stadium of Light against Cardiff City in the Championship.

"I switched at 15, it was closer to the family home. Sunderland was a bit of a trek, my dad was working long hours and having to take me over to Sunderland. It was more of a family decision, to be honest."

Speaking about Cardiff City's win over arch-rivals Swansea City last time out in the Championship, Alnwick reflected on his celebrations in front of the travelling fans.

He said: "It's a tough one. We have seen them celebrate a lot over the last couple of years so I think when you win you have to enjoy it because, at the end of the day, it's a rivalry.

"As we saw last season they had 30 people running across the pitch in front of our fans, so I thought I would have a bit of fun as well.

"Now I am going up to Sunderland. I have played a couple of times there since I left Newcastle but with each game, it doesn't matter what team I am playing against. I am fully focussed, it doesn't matter who is the opponent."

Alnwick admitted, though, that Sunderland fans will likely be aware of his Newcastle United connections: "It's the same focus.

