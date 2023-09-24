News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Cardiff City's ex-Sunderland player say his family are 'full Newcastle' ahead of clash

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United stopper Jak Alnwick has been reflecting on his North East roots.

By James Copley
Published 24th Sep 2023, 07:05 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United stopper Jak Alnwick has reflected on his North East roots ahead of Cardiff's clash with the Black Cats this Sunday.

Jak Alnwick and his brother Ben Alnwick were both on Sunderland's books at different points with Jak signing for Newcastle United back in 2008.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's nice we have got Sunderland and Middlesbrough coming up," he said to the BBC. "My dad gets to as many games as possible. But coming down to Cardiff is a good six-hour drive so it's not as easy for him to come down here."

However, Jack Alnwick has stated that his family are "full Newcastle" ahead of Sunday's clash at the Stadium of Light against Cardiff City in the Championship.

Most Popular

"I switched at 15, it was closer to the family home. Sunderland was a bit of a trek, my dad was working long hours and having to take me over to Sunderland. It was more of a family decision, to be honest."

Speaking about Cardiff City's win over arch-rivals Swansea City last time out in the Championship, Alnwick reflected on his celebrations in front of the travelling fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "It's a tough one. We have seen them celebrate a lot over the last couple of years so I think when you win you have to enjoy it because, at the end of the day, it's a rivalry.

"As we saw last season they had 30 people running across the pitch in front of our fans, so I thought I would have a bit of fun as well.

"Now I am going up to Sunderland. I have played a couple of times there since I left Newcastle but with each game, it doesn't matter what team I am playing against. I am fully focussed, it doesn't matter who is the opponent."

Alnwick admitted, though, that Sunderland fans will likely be aware of his Newcastle United connections: "It's the same focus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you get yourself too involved in those sorts of games it can have a reverse effect. So it will be head down and perform. If I can make saves for the team it will be the same thing - three points. That's what we are going for."

Related topics:Cardiff CityNewcastleCardiffSwansea CityMiddlesbroughStadium of LightPeople