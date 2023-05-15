Jobe Bellingham: Who is he? What's the latest on Sunderland's transfer interest?

The 17-year-old has impressed under John Eustace this season and could leave St Andrew’s when the transfer window opens. Sunderland have been heavily-tipped to sign him this summer with speculation over a potential deal only rising after he was spotted at the Stadium of Light during their play-off first-leg win over Luton Town on Saturday evening.

Here, we take a look at the very latest on Sunderland’s interest and what Eustace has said about the teenager aiming to follow in his older brother’s footsteps.

Who is Jobe Bellingham?

Jobe is the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham. Much like his brother, Jobe has starred at Birmingham City since breaking into their first-team and hopes are high that he can have a great future in the game.

After an injury-hit beginning of the campaign, Bellingham made 23 appearances in all competitions for Eustace’s side this season and received particular praise following a very mature performance during their 1-0 win over Millwall last month. Speaking about Bellingham’s performance that day, Eustace said: “To come here in a really hostile atmosphere against a very good team, I thought he was outstanding.

“I thought he controlled the game at times. For such a young boy he showed great maturity and put his foot on the ball and slowed it down at the right time. He is only going to get better, but it’s important we do it in the right way.”

The latest on Sunderland’s interest

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Wearside for a while now, with reports over a switch to the Stadium of Light first surfacing during the summer window. And whilst no move for the midfielder came to fruition on that occasion, the Black Cats seemingly haven’t ended their pursuit.

However, much like his brother Jude, Jobe has impressed during his early Blues career and reportedly has a whole host of clubs interested in his services. Alongside Sunderland, Newcastle United have also previously been credited with an interest in Bellingham.

There is also reported interest from Rangers, however, as mentioned, The Athletic report that Sunderland are ‘close’ to securing a move.

Bellingham has one year left on his current contract at Birmingham City, meaning the Blues may look to cash-in on the teenager this summer, rather than lose him on a free transfer next year. Sunderland’s great record of signing and developing youngsters for the first-team in recent times could give them a major advantage in the hunt for his signature.

Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham’s Stadium of Light visit

Bellingham was spotted at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening as Sunderland secured a narrow 2-1 win over Luton Town. The 17-year-old watched on as goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume gave the Black Cats the advantage when they head to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

When asked about Bellingham’s visit and a potential deal for the teenager, Mowbray said: "As I've said to you before it [transfers] is not part of my remit. I'm the head coach, I coach the football team, I don't get involved too much on who we might sign.