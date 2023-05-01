The 17-year-old, younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude, signed his first professional contract with The Blues last year and has made 21 Championship appearances this campaign

It was reported last summer that Sunderland invited Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light as they explored a potential deal for the highly-rated youngster.

It has now been claimed by the Daily Mail the Black Cats are ‘making a pitch’ to sign the teenager, who is ready to move on, this summer.

Jobe Bellingham playing for Birmingham City. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The report claims Bellingham would cost a compensation fee of around £300,000.

Cats linked with Dutch winger

Sunderland have also been linked with Dutch winger Thom Haye, who is entering the final year of his contract at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

According to journalist Sander de Vries from Dutch newspaper Leeuwarder Courant, Haye attracted interest from several clubs in France last year and is now on Sunderland’s radar.

De Vries tweeted: “Thom Haye was in the interest of several clubs from France last season. Now Sunderland, among others, would be interested. That could be true, but at SC Heerenveen they don't know anything about it yet.”

The 28-year-old has made 27 league appearances for Heerenveen this season, scoring once and providing three assists.