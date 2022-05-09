Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Mail report midfielder Bellingham attended a recent Sunderland home game with the Black Cats keeping tabs on the youngster, he is the brother of England’s Jude.

The Daily Mail report: “Sunderland invited Jobe Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light last month as they explore an ambitious move to sign the Birmingham City teenager, Sportsmail can reveal.”

However they also stress that in order for any move to become a reality then Sunderland would need to win promotion to the Championship first.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. PA picture.

Meanwhile, Premier League strugglers Burnley remain keen on Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, according to reports.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton plus Aston Villa have all also previously been credited with an interest in Neil, highly rated on Wearside.

Burnley are battling to avoid relegation and the Sun report they continue to keep tabs on him despite Sean Dyche’s recent sacking.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are battling for promotion back to the Championship.

Speaking back in March and having been rested by head coach Alex Neil, the Sunderland midfielder opened up about his form.

Neil said: "Obviously no player wants a rest but when somebody actually tells you you need a rest sometimes you realise it probably was a good decision.

“My performances from January onwards probably weren’t good enough by my own standard and I was very frustrated by that.